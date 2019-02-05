Two injured following collision in Pulverbatch

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two car collision in Pulverbatch on Monday.

The collision happened around 3.20pm on Longden Road in Pulverbatch and involved a Mercedes A1 and Audi A4.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes, a man in his 80s and a woman, were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 401s 040218