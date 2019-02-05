Telford man sentenced after Newport Carnival BB gun incident

A Telford man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order after he was found guilty of firing a BB Gun during celebrations at Newport Carnival in 2017.

Police were called after members of the public witnessed a man firing the realistic gas powered weapon, which was black metal and very closely resembled an automatic pistol, on Lower Bar, near to the canal bridge, during the town’s annual carnival.

Samuel Steventon, 21, of St Georges, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday 18 January after he was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, issued a 160 hours unpaid work order and also a given Criminal Behaviour Order.

Investigating officer, PC Lee Thomas, from Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team, said “This was an extremely frightening incident for everyone who witnessed it, including children, which took place shortly after the London Bridge terror attack at a time when both police and public were still on high alert to the risk of further incidents.

“It could quite easily have caused a major panic at a time and place where there were several thousand people around, mainly families with young children, enjoying the celebrations that were taking place.”

He added “There are rules over the sale of BB guns in the UK most notably that, in all but a very few specific circumstances, at least fifty percent of the weapon must be painted or moulded a colour other than black so that it is plainly obvious to anyone who sees it that the gun is not real.

“In this case, the BB gun being fired was completely black metal with wooden style grips which would have been impossible to differentiate from a real automatic pistol unless it was closely examined. In other words, if it was pointed at you, you wouldn’t question if it was real”.

“Whilst I must commend the bravery of a member of the public who challenged Steventon over his actions I would equally caution members of the public against approaching anyone who appears to be holding a firearm and advise them to get to a safe place and call 999 straight away.”

The conditions of the order, which will run indefinitely, are that Steventon must not own or have possession of any firearm or imitation firearm.

If he breaches the order he would be liable to arrest and being placed back before the courts. If within the next 12 months, the court may also activate the suspended sentence.