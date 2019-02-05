Shrewsbury’s Quarry Pool looks set to be rebuilt at current site

Shrewsbury’s Quarry Pool looks set to be demolished and rebuilt at its current site, councillors will be asked to progress the proposals next week.

It follows a review of different locations for providing swimming-based activities in the town centre, which found that the most suitable town centre location is the existing Quarry site.

Conscious that the redevelopment of the Quarry Pool site would take some years to complete Shropshire Council says it is keen to ensure the continuity of local swimming provision during this time, and alternate provision would also be explored as part of these proposals.

The review of town centre locations was carried out following an earlier Cabinet agreement in July 2017 that swimming provision should remain in the town centre.

In determining that the Quarry Pool was the preferred location within the town centre, various sites were evaluated using specific criteria. These included: locality of site and ability of users and staff to physically access the site; land ownership; ability of site to deliver the services identified in the vision; site condition and enhancing the public realm; stimulating economic regeneration; and contributing to long-term social and community regeneration.

A subsequent building condition survey carried out at the Quarry Pool in November 2018 has concluded that the building is effectively at the end of its serviceable life.

A rebuild would provide new and modern facilities offering a better customer experience, the potential to reduce operational costs given a modern design and energy efficient installations and opportunities to maximise revenue generation via an improved, park-facing, food and beverage offering.

In planning terms this option is deliverable and coupled with enhanced fitness provision would increase usage and visitor numbers.

At their meeting next week Cabinet will be asked to agree that the most suitable town centre location is the existing Quarry site, and to authorise council officers to investigate the potential to develop new swimming provision on the existing Quarry site, in conjunction with the operator, Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, and their managing agent, Serco Leisure Operating Ltd.

They will also be asked to agree a budget of up to £500,000 to undertake the full feasibility assessments, and the preparation of detailed designs for the final recommended options.

Lezley Picton, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said:

“Back in 2017 we agreed to look again at retaining swimming provision in the town centre. Our review of possible town centre sites, and the recent conditions survey of the Quarry pool, has found that rebuilding and creating a new swimming facility on the current site is the best way forward.

“If Cabinet agree next week, we’ll carry out a feasibility study that will ask leisure and health specialists to advise on the exact nature of swimming provision required for the long-term health and wellbeing of the Shrewsbury and wider Shropshire population – and we’ll also get detailed designs drawn up to show how the new facilities might look.

“We’re conscious that this will be a complex process requiring the closure and careful demolition of the Quarry site for potentially two or more years. That’s why we’re also keen to explore the feasibility of a smaller facility offering alternative swimming provision, as this would ensure the continuity of publicly accessible swimming within the town.”

A rebuild on the existing site would also provide the potential to explore a wider footprint and the opportunity to integrate other uses beyond purely leisure use. This could include, for example, office, community and education uses, and it is important these are considered within the framework of the recently approved Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.