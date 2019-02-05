Police appeal for witnesses as part of rape investigation in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 30s was raped in the Lightmoor area of Telford.

The incident happened between 1.30am and 3am in the early hours of Sunday 3 February on land near Myford House on Woodlands Lane in Lightmoor.

Investigating officers say the woman was approached by an unknown man who attacked her.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in any of the roads in the area around Woodhouse Lane, Wellington Road and The Bache or Ellens Bank.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Telford Safer Neighbourhood’s Chief Inspector Graham Preece said: “This was clearly an incredibly distressing incident for the woman involved and we have specially trained officers working with her and offering her support at this time.

“An investigation has been launched and I would appeal to anyone who has information that may help with our enquiries to come forward and speak to us. No matter how small or insignificant it may be it all helps us build a picture of what happened and could be crucial in helping apprehend the offender.

“We understand how concerning an incident such as this can be and will have officers carrying out regular patrols in Lightmoor over the coming days to offer reassurance to local residents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 101s of 3 February 2019. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.