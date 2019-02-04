Newport charity receives foundation boost

Building society members’ small change has helped a charity in Newport to buy specialist equipment to help its elderly and disabled users.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation’s £1,548 has enabled The Newport Cottage Care Centre to purchase six specialist chairs.

The chairs have different seat heights and arms which enable the users

to safely sit and stand with minimal assistance, promoting independence.

The charity, which offers a full range of day care services for the elderly and disabled in the community including specialist dementia care, was nominated by colleagues at the Yorkshire’s agency at Robert Nicholas Financial Advisers in High Street, Newport.

Agency Proprietor Robert Henn said: “The Newport Cottage Care Centre provides vital support to people in our community by providing social stimulation for their clients and respite for their family or carers.

“It was fantastic to visit them recently to see first-hand the fantastic work that they do and for us to be able to make this donation. The Charitable Foundation is funded by our members and I know they are as proud as we are to be able to support such a worthwhile cause.”

Kerry Nolan, Centre Manager at Newport Cottage Care Centre: “We were pleased to gain the support of Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The donation has enabled us to provide much needed equipment for our elderly and disabled clients. I’d like to say thank you for this very generous donation.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

In 2018, the Charitable Foundation donated £439,304 to 317 registered charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference scheme and to see an interactive map of recent Charitable Foundation donations visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.