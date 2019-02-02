Emergency services called to two water rescue incidents in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to water rescue incidents in Shrewsbury last night and early this morning.

At just after 9.30pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to reports of a person in the river near Welsh Bridge.

Four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury and a thorough search of the area carried out. No persons were found in the water.

At just after 2.30am, a male was reported to be in the River Severn alongside Smithfield Road.

Four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Minsterley and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

No action was required by the fire service as the man was out of the water and in the care of the police upon their arrival.