Work to restart on enhancement of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury

Work to upgrade and enhance Pride Hill in Shrewsbury will restart on Monday 11 February after Shropshire Council appointed a new contractor to complete the project.

Much criticism had been made by local business owners and shoppers over the time it was taking to complete the works and also the quality of work carried out by the previous contractor.

The work had begun in April last year and was due to be completed in November.

In December, McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd was chosen to complete the project. At the time Shropshire Council said that the delivery of the scheme by the previous contractor was not what it had expected.

It is anticipated that the Pride Hill work will take approximately three months to complete, with further remedial works being carried out to the top section once these are completed, and street furniture being installed.

The works will start from the Butcher Row junction down to High Street, first closing the pavement on the Butcher Row side of the road with access provided to all businesses. Once this has been completed, work will start on the opposite side of the road, before finishing with the middle.

No through traffic or delivery vehicles will be permitted within the working areas and as such the road will be closed to vehicles from High Street to Butcher Row.

Pedestrian access will be maintained to properties and businesses at all times, with temporary pedestrian walkways being implemented where required. The contractor will have pedestrian marshals on-site to assist with enquiries and access arrangements for deliveries during the construction works.

McPhillips will be carrying out some preparatory work on Pride Hill next week in readiness for the work starting the following week.

The Pride Hill work is part of a programme of enhancement works in Shrewsbury town centre being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP), and aims to make a positive and consistent change to the quality of the public realm within Shrewsbury town centre.