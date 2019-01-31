CCTV image released after robbery at Telford convenience store

Detectives have released a CCTV image as part of continued investigations into a robbery at a store on Hayward Parade, Telford.

The incident happened shortly after 6pm on 30 November, when two men entered a Premier Express convenience store and stole an amount of cash and cigarettes.

Enquiries have identified the man pictured as someone who could have important information about the incident.

Please contact us if you recognise yourself or the person in the image, seen wearing a dark jacket with a camouflage pattern on the sleeves and hood.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 588s of 30 November.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.