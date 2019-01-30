Shropshire’s Knife Angel to travel from Liverpool to Hull

Following great success in Liverpool, the end of January will see the Knife Angel created by The British Ironwork Centre officially embark on the next leg of its national journey to the city of Hull.

The National Monument against Violence and Aggression has been standing proudly outside of Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral for two months over the seasonal Christmas period where it has created a stir with Liverpool’s many residents and visitors.

The Angel will be placed in Hull’s famous Queen’s Gardens for 28 days where it will be surrounded by beautiful gardens, large fountains, extraordinary architecture. The gardens will also see a specially appointed marquee set up next to the Angel where memorial photographs to honour lost loved ones and further educational resources will be available for the public and school visitors to view alike.

Clive Knowles, Chairman of The British Ironwork Centre said: “Following our support in getting the Knife Angel to Hull, we have been presented an award by the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner to honour our efforts in creating awareness surrounding knife crime and the support given to the force throughout the years of its creation and completion.

“The award highlights the debates sparked between leading political bodies over the blight of knife-related violence in the UK, the support of the Humberside Police’s knife and amnesty banks, and the loan of the Angel to Hull for very important educational purposes.”

The award was presented to Mr Knowles in the Council Civic Chamber of The City Hall by The Humberside Police Deputy PCC on behalf of Keith Hunter, the Police and Crime Commissioner of the Humberside Police.

Humberside Police are on an important and highly influential mission to help educate and raise awareness surrounding knife crime and violence with its local and regional schools. The force are hopeful that the Knife Angel will fulfil its purpose by helping these school children to recognise the extraordinarily negative impact that this kind of violence has on its victims, families and surrounding communities and the importance of improving community safety.