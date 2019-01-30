Iconic Bridgnorth building design is commended

A project which transformed one of Shropshire’s oldest and most iconic buildings has been recognised in an award scheme.

The major renovation of Bishop Percy’s House in Bridgnorth has received a commendation in the annual Shropshire Council Conservation and Design Awards.

Vic Johnson, of Johnson Design Partnership, who designed the conversion of the 16th century half timbered property in Cartway into a tea room and holiday apartments, said that he was delighted with the accolade.

“The awards are intended to acknowledge and celebrate the best architecture, urban design, planning, building conservation and landscape architecture in Shropshire so we are very pleased that Bishop Percy’s House has been included,” said Vic.

The transformation of the property finished in 2018 after four years of meticulous planning and careful restoration work. The project also included the construction of two separate contemporary homes overlooking the river, for owners Maria and Reg Allen of Stourbridge.

“Bishop Percy’s House is a striking town centre landmark and we were thrilled with the way it was brought back to life,” said Vic, whose firm is based in Station Lane, Bridgnorth.

“The main premises were completely stripped back and acoustic and thermal upgrades made to the fabric of the timber frame. Obviously as this is a Grade I listed building we worked carefully with the conservation officers and it is very exciting to see it transformed and now be recognised in an awards scheme.

“This was an important initiative for Bridgnorth and for Johnson Design Partnership as it incorporated refurbishment and remodelling of the historical building and an innovative, modern element to the rear – it is a bold blend of ancient and modern.”

Vic Johnson will receive the commendation at the Shropshire Council award event on 4th February 4 at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury when he will give a short presentation on the project.