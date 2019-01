Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the Longden Coleham area Shrewsbury late last night.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury to the fire at a property on Lime Street.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm and involved the first floor and roof space of a two storey property.

Firefighters used two hosereel jets to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

The two crews spent just over an hour at the scene.