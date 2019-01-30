Arrests made following disorder at FA Cup tie in Shrewsbury

Three people were arrested following several incidents of disorder between football fans at Shrewsbury Town’s FA Cup match against Wolves on Saturday.

Police say the incidents took place both during and after the game.

One man from Shrewsbury was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly and has been bailed to appear at Shropshire Magistrates Court in February.

There were a further two arrests of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans by officers from the British Transport Police following the game on the train back to Wolverhampton.

Chief Inspector Sean Kent said: “It is clear that a small minority of fans were intent on causing disorder both during and following the game. However, due to good police planning and working closely with the clubs we were able to act and intervene swiftly when needed, preventing any possible escalation of the incidents. It is sad that a minority tried to spoil the enjoyment for the majority of fans who were able to watch a fantastic game of football, but we simply will not tolerate such behaviour and those guilty of offending will be dealt with as severely as the law allows.

“We will be reviewing CCTV and continuing to work with both clubs to ensure we deal with any offences that have occurred and we would appeal to anyone who has any video footage or witnessed any incidents during the game to contact the police. This sort of mindless violence, assaults on police officers and destruction of property will not go unpunished.”

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents and may have further information is asked to come forward to police quoting the incident reference 50S of 25 January 2019.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.