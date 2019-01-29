Car ends up on roof following collision near Bridgnorth

Three people were in a car that ended up on its roof near Bridgnorth in the early hours of today.

The collision which involved a single car happened on the A454 at Swancote.

Emergency service were called to the incident at around 2.38am.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Telford and Wellington along with an operations officer.

No persons were reported to be trapped although fire crews made the vehicle safe using small gear.

The three casualties were cared for by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Mercia Police also attended.