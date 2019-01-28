New parking charges in Oswestry, Ellesmere and Wem

New parking charges come into force in all Shropshire Council car parks in Oswestry, Ellesmere and Wem today.

The new parking arrangements form part of Shropshire Council’s new parking strategy and have already been introduced in Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Church Stretton.

The changes include a set price per hour to park and 15 minutes’ pop and shop parking – including 10 minutes’ statutory grace period.

Free parking after eight hours in all car parks, except Festival Square in Oswestry and free parking in all car parks between 6pm and 8am.

Some car parks will become cheaper to park at whilst others will see a price increase.

Motorists will be able to pay for parking using contactless, card and coin with new pay and display machines.

Parking can also be paid for using the MiPermit app on a smartphone, text message, website and telephone.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Our new parking strategy is designed to make parking charges clearer and simpler and to deliver a wide range of other improvements and benefits to people using our car parks.

“The new parking charges and arrangements agreed last autumn have already been successfully introduced in Shrewsbury and Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Church Stretton.

“The new arrangements offer a wide range of benefits to users of our car parks, and a number of improvements on the current arrangements, including a variety of free and cheap parking, and parking charges that are easier to understand – together with a wider range of payment methods.”

New parking charges are due to be rolled out in Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Prees Heath on 11 February 2019.

For more information including parking tariff information go to shropshire.gov.uk/parking.