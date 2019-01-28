Met Office issues warning of snow and ice across Shropshire

Snow and ice warnings are in place for Shropshire on Tuesday and Wednesday this week as cold, unsettled conditions bring the chance of snow to all parts of the UK.

A cold air mass is established across the UK, and a low pressure system heading for France will bring snow and wintry weather to many parts of the country as it meets this cold air.

However, significant accumulations of snow are not expected to be widespread at lower levels.

Patchy accumulations of 1-3 cm of snow are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5 cm in places. There is a small chance that some areas could see up to 10 cm, but mainly over the higher ground.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen from the Met Office said, “As the moist air from a weather system bringing storms to France clashes with the cold air sitting over the UK, it brings the chance of wintry showers and snow disruption to most parts.

“It’s not possible at this stage to be certain where exactly will see the worst impacts of any snow, but people need to be prepared for the possibility of disruption and make sure they check the forecast regularly.

“Areas of higher ground are most likely to see significant snowfall, so it’s particularly important to take extra care when planning and travelling in those places.”

There is the risk of further disruptive snow and ice to parts of the country towards the end of the week. However, there is still some uncertainty about the exact track of this system and therefore where will see impacts from any potential extreme weather.