Firefighters were called to a house fire in Wem during the early hours of Sunday.

The fire broke out at a property on Churchill Drive at around 12.24am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and covering jet to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hot spots.

A burst water pipe also occurred following the fire.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Wem along with an operations officer.