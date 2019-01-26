Porsche Cayenne located after being stolen in Bridgnorth

A Porsche Cayenne stolen from the driveway of a property in Bridgnorth was recovered on the same day by police.

At just after 1pm on Friday, two men were seen to go into the front garden of an address on Kidderminster Road, Bridgnorth. A few moments later a black Porsche Cayenne that had been parked on the drive of the address was seen to drive off at speed.

The two offenders were described as being in their twenties, both wearing black, one was wearing a hat.

Investigating officers say that it was quickly established that the front door of the address had been forced open and the keys to the Porsche stolen. No one was at home at the time of the break-in.

Police were able to contact the victim by telephone and confirm details of the stolen car. Through shared information with a partner security agency and close work with West Midlands Police, the Porsche was located in the West Midlands and officers were sent to secure it.

The thieves had made off prior to the arrival of the Police.

The vehicle has been seized and a full forensic investigation of it and the crime scene will be undertaken to check for any evidence of those who were responsible for this offence.

If you were on the Kidderminster Road or saw a black Porsche Cayenne, with a registration ending in KFA, after 1pm between Bridgnorth and the West Midlands, call West Mercia Police on 101 and refer to incident 0334S 250119.

If you wish to pass information anonymously, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information