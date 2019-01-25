Woman left with permanent facial scar following assault at Shrewsbury nightclub

A woman has been left with a permanent facial scar following an assault at a Shrewsbury nightclub.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 1.30am and 2am on 30 September last year inside a club on Howard Street.

Investigating officers say that other lines of enquiry have been exhausted and due to the seriousness of the injuries they are now appealing for information from the public.

It’s hoped that CCTV images of a woman and a male who were in the area at around the time of the assault may lead to their identification as they could be potential witnesses.

The assault is believed to have occurred as the female was stood by the dance floor with her friend talking when a woman stumbled into them. Her friend is understood to have put her hands up to say what are you doing and the woman hit the female in the face.

The female suffered a deep cut above her eye requiring six stitches and has been left with a permanent facial scar.

The club assisted in trying to locate the suspect, however it is believed she had already left.

The suspect is described as a white female, mid 20’s in age, average height, slim build.

PC Stephen Titley said “It is not ok for someone to do this to another individual. We are asking the public to help us identify who may have done this so that they can be interviewed as part of our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 194s of 30 September 2018. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.