Police ready for fourth round of the FA Cup as Shrewsbury face Wolves

Police are advising fans going to Saturday’s football match between Shrewsbury and Wolves at New Meadow to allow plenty of time for their journey as rain is forecast.

Chief Inspector Sean Kent from West Mercia Police said: “It’s wonderful for the town and for the fans that Shrewsbury have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup, and we welcome all the fans from Wolverhampton this weekend.

“We are expecting a large crowd so there is a policing operation in place to ensure everyone stays safe and enjoys the game. We are not anticipating any significant disturbance and therefore the policing operation is a proportionate one.

“All our officers are there to help and support the public so if you’ve got any concerns please speak to them.

“I am also again asking people not to bring any form of pyrotechnics such as flares to the match as there will be thorough searches carried out at the gates. If anyone is found to be in possession of pyrotechnics they will not only have them confiscated but they will be arrested too, which will mean they miss the match.

“Given the history surrounding the FA Cup and what’s at stake I anticipate the match to be exciting enough however in order to keep everyone attending safe we will have several police resources at the ground and also at key locations in the immediate area. These include dogs and specialist plain clothes officers to complement our uniformed and high profile officers and staff. Protecting the public from harm is our number one priority and we will police the match accordingly.

“Finally I would like to thank everyone for their cooperation ahead of the match, and although it’s forecast to be a soggy day I hope everyone enjoys it safely.”