New post office opens in Leegomery, Telford

A brand new Post Office has today opened within the SPAR convenience store at the Leegomery Centre in Leegomery, Telford.

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services are available seven days a week throughout the store’s opening hours: Monday – Sunday: 7am – 11pm.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area. The new branch joins Hadley branch in bringing vital services to the area.

Damien Haydock, Post Office Multiples Account Executive Manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office that this brand new Post Office alongside Hadley branch will ensure that people in Leegomery have easy access to our services.”