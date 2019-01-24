Wellington shop owner fined over missing meat grinder guard

The owner of a food store in Wellington has been fined for not having a guard fitted to a meat grinding machine.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s food hygiene inspectors spotted the serious safety risk at Al-Madina Store in High Street during a routine visit on 24 January 2018.

The store’s owner, Ali Raza, was served with a prohibition notice for his failure to guard the machine which is capable of grinding 21 lbs of meat in one minute. Anyone putting a hand in to clear a blockage would have risked amputation.

Inspectors visited the store again on 18 September 2018 and again found there was no safety guard on the machine.

Appearing before The Shropshire Magistrates’ Court sitting in Telford on Tuesday 22 January Mr Raza pleaded guilty to one offence under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £1,040 in costs and a victim surcharge of £100.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “Our food hygiene inspectors make dozens of visits every month. Not only does it lead to the awarding of a food hygiene rating, it brings to their attention other issues of concern which require urgent action.

“We have the safety of the employees at heart and it is important they are confident that the premises they work in are safe both for them and their customers.”