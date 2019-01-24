Two charged after shot fired at car in Leegomery, Telford

Two men have been charged after a shot was fired at an unoccupied car in Leegomery.

Kyle Roy, 27, of Telford and Aubrey Johnson, 27, of Crewe, were charged with possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause others to fear unlawful violence being used against them.

Both were remanded to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The incident took place shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday evening on Hurleybrook Way.

Armed police officers and the dog unit were deployed to the scene as part of the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

A 27-year-old from Telford previously arrested has been released with no further action.