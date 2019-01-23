Police investigate mobile phone robberies in Market Drayton street

Police in Market Drayton are currently investigating two robberies a week apart on Shropshire Street, both robberies may be linked.

The first robbery is believed to have taken place on Monday 14 January at approximately 9:40pm on Shropshire Street, where it meets Shrewsbury Road.

A female who was walking alone was pushed from behind and had her mobile phone stolen. The phone was later recovered nearby.

The woman suffered grazes to her knees and arm but although shaken, she did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone with information can quote incident 0713s of 140119

The second robbery is reported to have taken place a week later at 4:30pm on Monday 21 January, when a male was walking along Shrewsbury Road, near to Shropshire Street.

It is believed he was approached from behind and struck to the side of the head before having his mobile phone stolen from his hand. He suffered a slight bump to the head and did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white male, 5 foot 10 tall, wearing a black tracksuit top, black baseball cap and black bottoms with white stripes down the leg.

To pass on information to police regarding this incident quote Incident 0510s of 201119.