Police renew witness appeal following fatal collision near Shrewsbury

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses or information following a fatal road traffic collision near Shrewsbury.

The single vehicle collision occurred in the early hours of Monday 7 January on the B5062 at Sundorne Castle near Shrewsbury Rugby Club.

The red Suzuki Swift car is believed to have been travelling in the direction of Shrewsbury when the car came off the road and hit a brick wall.

The single occupant, a male aged 42, was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after 2am.

It is known that the deceased left an address in Admaston, Telford, just before 10pm on the night of Sunday 6 January and was expected back at home in Shrewsbury later that evening. He was reported missing by a family member when he did not return.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information which may be of relevance is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 9S of 7 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please ask that information is passed to the investigating officer PC 3187 Fearn, of OPU Shrewsbury. Any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.