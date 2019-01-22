Poor weather leads to multiple collisions in Telford

Emergency services delt with a number of collisions in Telford following poor weather conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

The A442 Northbound was closed for a time near the Greyhound Interchange, the closure caused long delays in Telford Town Centre.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police said they had dealt with multiple collisions on the A442 and also several incidents on the M54 between junctions 3 and 4.

The eastern Primary #A442 #Telford is now completely open following the RTC's — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) January 22, 2019

We've just heard that the A442 road closures have now been lifted and traffic is moving again. The temperature will drop soon and snow has been forecast until 7am tomorrow. Please continue to be careful on your journeys. — Donnington SNTs (@DonningtonCops) January 22, 2019

Earlier Tweets:

Telford Service Update – We’re currently experiencing some delays on services 5/5A and 7 due to road closures around St George’s and Oakengates: Gower St, Moss Road, Station Hill, Priorslee Road, Stafford Road…. https://t.co/uJ5CBDaYHO — Arriva Midlands West (@arrivamidlandsW) January 22, 2019

We are currently dealing with multiple RTCs in Telford on the A449 Queensway near the Canongate flyover. We are also dealing with two incidents on the M54 between junctions 3 and 4. If you are out driving please take extra care. — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) January 22, 2019

Gritters are currently out in Hadley, Trench, St. Georges and Oakengates in response to isolated snow and hail showers. Please take care on local roads #PleaseTakeCare #wmgrit — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 22, 2019

Snow is currently affecting roads in north Telford, particularly the M54 east of Junction 4 and the A442 from Trench Lock to Greyhound Interchange. #PleaseTakeCare — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 22, 2019

You may have seen appalling weather around Telford, unfortunately the road conditions mean huge issues at the moment. Please take care on your journeys and be aware that there will be delays. — Donnington SNTs (@DonningtonCops) January 22, 2019

Issues at Wombridge, Trench Lock and Hollinswood to Greyhound Island at the moment – large numbers of vehicles involved. Its going to take some time to arrange recovery for all the vehicles involved — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) January 22, 2019

Please be careful when travelling home tonight, we have had several calls about black/clear ice on our Highways in and around the Borough. We can confirm our Highways officers are out and about monitoring the situation 🥶#PleaseTakeCare #RoadSafety #WMGrit — TWC Customer Service (@TWCouncil_help) January 22, 2019



