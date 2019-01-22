Poor weather leads to multiple collisions in Telford

By
Chris Pritchard
-

Emergency services delt with a number of collisions in Telford following poor weather conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

Roads in red are currently experiencing slow or non moving traffic. Photo: Google Street View
Roads in red are currently experiencing slow or non moving traffic. Photo: Google Street View

The A442 Northbound was closed for a time near the Greyhound Interchange, the closure caused long delays in Telford Town Centre.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police said they had dealt with multiple collisions on the A442 and also several incidents on the M54 between junctions 3 and 4.

Earlier Tweets:


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR