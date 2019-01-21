Police investigate altercation involving mobility scooter user and eight men in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following reports of an altercation involving a man on a mobility scooter and eight men.

The altercation is believed to have taken place on Springhill Road in Dawley between 4pm and 5pm on Monday 14 January.

The man on the scooter is understood to have suffered some injuries but did not report the incident.

Investigating officers are keen to ensure he is safe and well.

Enquiries are currently ongoing with police keen to speak to anyone who saw the altercation or who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0506S of 14 January 2019.