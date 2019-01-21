National Trust to carry out vital conservation work in Shropshire

National Trust properties across Shropshire are set to undergo vital conservation works this winter.

The conservation charity carries out work throughout the year, but it’s January that proves to be the busiest time, with a host of projects to preserve and protect already well underway in Shropshire.

At Attingham Park near Shrewsbury, a team of Conservation Assistants, House Stewards and volunteers are carrying out vital work including cleaning and polishing the floors throughout the three levels of the mansion, checking the condition of items in the collection on display, and conservation cleaning the 13 fireplaces.

Over at Sunnycroft in Wellington, important electric re-wiring is also taking place at the house to ensure the continued care and safety of the building and collections.

More generally, properties across the area will receive a thorough cleaning, using both modern equipment such as specialised vacuums, and traditional techniques with specialist brushes to clean the most delicate artefacts.

Mark Agnew, General Manager at Attingham Park and Sunnycroft said: “Visitors love to take a look around the beautiful historic properties in our care, but most people don’t realise how much work goes into the protection and preservation of them

“Work is taking place across the region to keep properties, and the objects in them, in the best condition possible. Just maintaining one site requires a huge ongoing programme of repairs, painting and conservation – with things such as dust, light and temperature all having a negative effect on properties and objects over time.

“By carrying out this much-needed work, our aim is to care for and protect these special properties for current and future generations to enjoy. The work is intensive, but we hope visitors would agree, very worthwhile!”