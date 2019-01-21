Adcote School praised by education inspectors

Adcote School for Girls has been praised by education inspectors for both its academic expertise and the quality of its pupils’ personal development.

Inspectors from the Independent Schools Inspectorate were impressed by the all-round educational provision offered by the independent day and boarding school, in Little Ness, near Shrewsbury.

Inspectors judged the quality of pupils’ academic and other achievements as ‘good’ and the quality of student’s personal development as ‘excellent’.

Inspectors said that all pupils at the non-selective school, which caters for students aged 7 to 19, demonstrated an “exceptionally positive approach to their learning” with highly effective study skills developed from an early age.

“Pupils’ positive attitudes are well developed by staff who provide challenge and support in equal measure and who willingly give of their time to provide help and encouragement,” they said.

Inspectors found pupils enjoyed excellent levels of success in national competitions for sport, music and academic events and they commented that an extensive range of extra-curricular opportunities enabled students to develop their individual interests and talents to a high level.

They said that behaviour in the school was “exemplary” and added: “Pupils have an extremely well-developed level of maturity by the time they move onto university. When they leave the school, they are very well prepared for the next stage of their lives and ready to take on their future challenges as capable, resilient and confident young people.”

Headmistress Diane Browne said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our inspection report and are thrilled that the hard work we have invested in the school has been acknowledged, especially in the outstanding comments made about our work in bringing about excellent personal development in all our pupils.

“The report is an affirmation of our vision going forward. It gives us both the confidence and firm footing to continue with our comprehensive programme of improvements.”

In 2018 the school was shortlisted for a national award for its introduction of a Chartered Management Institute Level 3 qualification for all Year 12 students to prepare them for higher education and the workplace.

This academic year Adcote also became a CLEAR learning school, building into the curriculum and extra-curricular activities core values to develop confidence, leadership, engagement, achievement and resilience among all its pupils.

Inspectors recommended improvements to ICT provision and assessments but acknowledged that the school already had plans in place to achieve this.