Investigation underway after shot fired at car in Leegomery

Police are investigating after a shot was fired at an unoccupied car in Leegomery, Telford, last night.

Officers were called shortly after 8.30pm to Hurleybrook Way, following the incident.

It’s believed the offender then left the scene in a dark-coloured hatchback car.

There were no reported injuries.

Armed officers and the dog unit were deployed to the scene as part of the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are currently treating this an isolated and targeted incident.

“We understand this may be a concerning incident for the community, and we will have extra officers carrying out additional patrols in the area while we investigate the incident. If anyone has any concerns, please speak with them.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or a dark-coloured hatchback in the area at this time to please get in touch.”

If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference 638s of 19 January 2019. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.