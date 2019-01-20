Firefighters tackle fire at residential care home in Shrewsbury

Firefighters have dealt with a fire at a residential care home in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.

Residents were reported to all be safe after the fire broke out at Bowbrok House on Mytton Oak Road, Bowbrook, at around 1am.

Fire crews from a number of stations across Shropshire were called to the fire which involved the roof space of a ground floor extension.

Seven fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch, Hodnet, Minsterley, Newport, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Wellington.

Operations, Fire Investigation, Safety and Principal officers were also in attendance along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Firefighters used electric saws and cutters to gain access to the roof space.

A covering jet, hosereel jet and main jet were used by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots whilst the heavily smoke logged building was cleared using positive pressure ventilation.

Firefighters spent over three hours dealing with the fire.