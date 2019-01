An elderly woman was assisted from a property by firefighters following a fire at a house in Wellington this lunchtime.

The small fire broke out in the kitchen of the property on Crescent Road at around 1.30pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington along with an operations officer.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, and two breathing apparatus.

The woman was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.