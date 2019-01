A woman was injured after a car collided with an electricity pole in Shawbury this afternoon.

The incident happened on Wem Road at around 1.50pm.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury were first on the scene and carried out trauma care, whilst awaiting the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The casualty was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and utility company Western Power also attended.