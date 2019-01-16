Warning issued over rogue traders operating in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Public Protection team have issued a warning over rogue roofers operating in the borough.

The council says that reports have been received from south Telford of two men knocking on people’s doors claiming there is a hole in the roof that needs to be repaired.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “Our advice is to never deal with people on the doorstep who you have not asked to call first.

“Our experience of rogue trader activity is that they often have no formal training to carry out the work and some have links with distraction burglary.

“If you do need some work doing to your property, please check our Trading Standards Accredited site of honest and reliable businesses. Telford & Wrekin Council’s Trading Standards officers carry out full checks on all members of this scheme.”