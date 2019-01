A pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision at Battlefield in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision happened just off the Battlefield Roundabout on Robert Jones Way near the BP services and Two Henry’s at around 2.15pm.

The injured woman who is believed to be in her 80s was taken by land ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.