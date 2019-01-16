Hospital ward at PRH celebrates golden achievement

A ward at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford has scooped gold in an innovative scheme which aims to ensure patients have the best experience possible.

Ward 4 (Trauma and Orthopaedic) has achieved Gold status as part of the Exemplar Ward programme at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both the PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Patient experience is at the heart of Exemplar – which awards Silver, Gold and Diamond to participating wards at SaTH. Wards must show strong leadership to inspire their entire team to make changes in areas including care and compassion, infection control, documentation and communication in order to improve a patient’s journey through their ward.

Sian Silgram, Ward 4 Manager, said: “Achieving Gold has been hard work and a fantastic journey for all on Ward 4. It has helped make our great team a fantastic team; it has brought learning for all the team and it has helped us to improve our patient’s journey and quality of care.

“The Exemplar programme has also helped us achieve the Trust’s Values in every way, as ‘together we have achieved’. We are very proud to be able to showcase the care and passion that our workforce has.”

Simon Wright, Chief Executive, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by the whole team on Ward 4 who have worked together to create a ward to be rightly, very proud of. They are an excellent example of a caring and compassionate team who work hard for the benefit of their patients.”

Helen Jenkinson, Deputy Director of Nursing and Quality, who is driving the Exemplar Ward programme, added: “I am so proud of the Ward 4 team who have worked incredibly hard to achieve Gold Exemplar Ward status. They really embraced the concept of Exemplar in order to make patient experience on Ward 4 the best it can be.”