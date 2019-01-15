Shrewsbury road named after world championship coracle race

A Shrewsbury road has been named after the world championship coracle race which is held every year in the town.

Shropshire house builders Galliers Homes has named one of the roads at their new Sundorne development ‘Coracle Close’.

The name has been chosen to recognise the firm’s involvement with the race which takes place on the River Severn in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We love taking part in the race – last year we were the main sponsors and entered a record-breaking number of teams, collecting over £6,000 for the charity,” explained Sharon Taylor, marketing executive at Galliers Homes, which is based on Shrewsbury Business Park and builds housing developments throughout the county.

“So we thought it was a great idea to call our new road ‘Coracle Close” as it has historic Shropshire connections and as a tribute to this amazing annual fund-raising event.”

Kate Thomas of Macmillan Cancer Research in Shropshire said: “We are honoured that Galliers are naming one of their roads Coracle Way after the unique Coracle World Championships which take place every year at the Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury in September.

“We are delighted at the on-going support from Galliers as the headline sponsors again this year and are looking forward to another fantastic day splashing around on the river in September!”

The event was first held in 2007 and after 11 years has raised over £276,000 for Macmillan in Shropshire which helps fund a wide range of Macmillan professional roles in the county, such as 12 clinical nurses each specialising in a different tumour site, the Macmillan Welfare Rights Service offering free, confidential welfare benefits advice for people affected by cancer, a psychologist providing patients and their families with psychological and emotion support and two Macmillan information and advice centres.

Jayney Davies, one of the race’s organisers, commented: “We were very excited that Galliers have named a road after the event. The firm’s support has been amazing, as main sponsor, entering teams and fundraising. Their continued commitment to be this year’s main sponsor is fantastic. We already have entries for this year’s event on the 13th September, if anyone wants to join in, sign up at coracleworldchampionship.co.uk.”