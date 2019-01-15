Man assaulted near Heathgates roundabout in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Wednesday 2 January on Sundorne Road near Heathgates roundabout.

The suspect was on a mountain bike when he rode past the victim, a 26-year-old man, and hit him in the face.

The victim received hospital treatment for his injuries.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 421s 020119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.