Elderly man assaulted during burglary near Market Drayton

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was assaulted during a burglary in his own home where a substantial amount of cash was stolen.

The incident took place at an address on Market Drayton Road in Loggerheads, on Friday 11 January.

At around 6pm, three men were seen getting out of a vehicle outside the victim’s house before entering the property.

The elderly man, who was sat in his kitchen at the time, was held down on a chair by one of the intruders. During a struggle the victim was struck in the stomach.

The offenders searched the property before forcing a safe and stealing the cash, which was then placed inside a bag.

The men were inside the house for about fifteen minutes, before they re-appeared and made off in the direction of Kestrel Drive.

The offenders are described as “Eastern European” that spoke in a different language and they were all wearing face coverings. Two of them were over 6ft tall and of slim build.

An investigation is underway and any witnesses or anyone with CCTV is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 542 of 11 January.