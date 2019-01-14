£25,000 grant boost for Criftins Community Pub

The Prince’s Countryside Fund has awarded £25,000 to Criftins Parish Hall in Shropshire, in their most recent round of funding.

The Fund aims to improve the sustainability and economic vibrancy of rural communities, and this new grant will support the refurbishment of the local community owned pub.

The refurbished space will host local events, sports teams, and clubs. Since 1959, the pub has been at the heart of the villages of Criftins and Dudleston Heath. The pub is run by volunteers and any income generated is invested in supporting the needs of their local community.

Speaking of the funding, John Baker, chair of Criftins Parish Hall said: “We are overjoyed and grateful to be receiving the support of The Prince’s Countryside Fund, especially as we move into our 60th anniversary year in 2019. This is the first time in our existence that we have asked for and been successful in securing funding in this way and it comes at an important moment in our history.

“We are excited about improving our pub, making it feel more modern and welcoming to our growing community. Thank you for making the refurbishment possible as it’s overdue and being able to improve our offer as a space that supports events, social clubs and music nights is high on the communities wish list as we move forward.”

Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “The importance of rural hubs such as Criftins Parish Hall cannot be overestimated. These spaces serve the community, providing a much-needed place to socialise, and really put the heart into the village. We’re so pleased to be supporting the community in Criftins and the surrounding area.”

The Prince’s Countryside Fund is open for grant applications until February 21st 2019. Grants of up to £25,000 are available to support community shop and pub projects in rural areas, or grants of up to £50,000 are available for projects that improve the prospects of viability for family farm businesses or support building resilience.