One person suffered the effects of smoke inhalation following a small fire at a property in Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Little Harlescott Lane at just before 3pm.

Initially, firefighters were called to an automatic fire alarm activation.

On arrival, the crew discovered there had been a small fire involving unattended cooking.

One person received oxygen therapy for smoke inhalation before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.