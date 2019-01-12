Man has noxious substance thrown in his face in Market Drayton

A man has been taken to hospital after having a noxious substance thrown in his face in Market Drayton.

The incident happened in Shropshire Street at around 3.45pm on Friday afternoon.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital after having what is thought to be ammonia thrown in his face.

A man in his 30s was arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were called to assist.