Firefighters tackle fire at scrapyard in Wellington

Firefighters were called to a fire involving 12 scrap cars in Wellington last night.
The fire broke out at James Rollason, a processor and recycler of scrap metal, on Haybridge at around 7.50pm.
Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington along with an operations officer.
Crews used two main jets to extinguish the fire and spent around an hour and a half at the sene.
West Mercia Police were also in attendance.
Crews from @SFRSWellington and @SFRS_TelfordCtl currently dealing with a scrap metal fire in the Wellington area. Excellent work by crews had the fire under control quickly. Now damping down. pic.twitter.com/fAQ1xgn8Oe
— Jim Barker (@SFRS_JimBarker) January 11, 2019