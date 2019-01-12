Firefighters tackle fire at scrapyard in Wellington

Firefighters were called to a fire involving 12 scrap cars in Wellington last night.

The fire broke out at James Rollason, a processor and recycler of scrap metal, on Haybridge at around 7.50pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Crews used two main jets to extinguish the fire and spent around an hour and a half at the sene.

West Mercia Police were also in attendance.