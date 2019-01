Shrewsbury’s House of Fraser store is set to open its doors for the final time today.

Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley bought House of Fraser out of administration for £90 million in August, vowing at the time to save 80 per cent, or 47 out of 59 stores.

The closure of the Shrewsbury store was confirmed in October after a period of uncertainty.

Telford’s House of Fraser store is to remain open.