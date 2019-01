Emergency services were called to an incident in which a 4×4 collided with a property in Telford on Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred in Princess Anne Gardens, Dawley, at around 1.30pm.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.