Police concerned for welfare of man seen dragged by two others in Telford street

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a man who was seen in distress whilst being dragged by two others in a Telford street.

The incident happened around 1pm this afternoon in Bishopdale in Brookside.

A member of the public rang police after he saw the two men dragging another man across the road. The man being dragged appeared to be shouting for help.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area however they have not been able to find those involved and are concerned for the welfare of the man who was being dragged.

It’s thought he is in his late 20s to early 30s and was possibly wearing a blue/beige jacket.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has information that can help police should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 301s 110119 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.