Two collisions occur on stretch of road between Bridgnorth and Highley

Two motorists were involved in separate collisions on the same stretch of road between Bridgnorth and Highley yesterday evening.

A Renault Clio and Vauxhall Vectra were both damaged following the two incidents on the B4555 near Daniels Mill, Knowle Sands.

Police, Fire and Ambulance crews all attended and dealt with the two incidents, closing the road for a short time while the safety of the drivers was assessed.

One of the drivers was treated at the scene by paramedics and fire crews cleared the Renault Clio from the road after tipping it back onto its wheels.

The Vauxhall was recovered and the road was reopened.