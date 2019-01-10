Police issue urgent appeal over missing 22-year-old Baschurch man

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a 22-year-old man was reported missing from Baschurch.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ben Clift who has Autism to get in touch.

Ben is described as having a slim build with red hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and also has black and orange trainers, he was carrying a black backpack.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare with anyone with information advised to call 101 quoting incident 123S 090119.