Shropshire man dies in crash on M6 in Cumbria

A Shropshire man has died after being involved in a collision on the M6 in Cumbia.

Ben Oakley, 34, died following the collision which involved a red Renault Megane and a blue Scania Artic.

The collision happened at around 11.15am on Monday on the northbound carriageway of the M6 at Kendal, just prior to junction 37.

Mr Oakley, who was driving the Renault Megane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle – a man in his 40s – was uninjured.

Cumbria Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.