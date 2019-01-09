Driver trapped after van and lorry collide on A5 at Oswestry

A driver became trapped in their vehicle following a collision on the A5 at Oswestry today.

The crash which involved a transit van and a heavy goods vehicle happened at just before noon between Mile End and Whittington Roundabout.

The driver of one of the vehicles was cut free by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington.

West Mercia Police have closed the A5 with a diversion in operation.