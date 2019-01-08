Woman knocked unconscious during assault at Bridgnorth pub

A woman was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken nose during an assault in Bridgnorth last week.

Police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service who were deploying an ambulance to the incident at the Black Horse at around 10.50pm on New Year’s Eve.

The ambulance arrived by 11pm and Police Officers arrived moments later.

Police say that a crowd had gathered following the incident as the female was being treated by paramedics.

The suspect had left prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

There was no detailed description available of the suspect, all that was known was that she was female and wearing a black and white dress.

The victim suffered two black eyes and a broken nose and had to be taken to the Princess Royal Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anybody that witnessed the incident or may have information that will help to identify the suspect, to call 101 and refer to incident 0704S 311218.

If you wish to pass information anonymously, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.